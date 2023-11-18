Cricket World Cup: Indian Railways to run special train between New Delhi and Ahmedabad today

-

New Delhi, Nov 18 : A special train for fans travelling from New Delhi to Ahmedabad for the Cricket Cup is being run today by the Indian Railways.
This initiative comes as a relief for fans who were grappling with exorbitant airfares, ranging between Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000.

