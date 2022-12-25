Covid Surge-Ensure regular med-O2 supply: Union Health Ministry writes to States/UTs

Jammu Tawi, Dec 24: The Ministry of Health and Family

Welfare writes to all States/UTs to ensure a functional and

regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid19 pandemic

management.

"Medical Oxygen is an important and vital resource in all

clinical setting, particularly during pandemic management.

Reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives during

patient care and COVID-19 management, During COVID

pandemic, Government of India has supported States/UTs

by installing and commissioning PSA Plants, Oxygen

Concentrators, Oxygen Cylinders, and other oxygen

related infrastructure to ensure availability of medical

oxygen at a cost effective and reliable manner in public

health facilities across the Country. The Support for

ventilators was also extended by Gol to ensure better

patient management, this Ministry holds weekly review

meeting with all States/UTs to ensure that all these

medical oxygen equipment are well setup and function

properly. In addition to this, Ministry also facilities

resolution of the technical issues being faced by

States/UTS. SOPs on rational use of oxygen has been

shared with all States/UTs dated 25th April 2021 by

MoHFW. Also, various trainings were conducted to ensure

skilled human resource to optimally maintain these

equipment," reads the Letter of Dr Manohar Agnani, Union

additional secretary health.

"Though the Covid cases in the Country are low and not

surging as of now, but to face any challenges arising in

future, the operationalisation and maintenance of these

medical infrastructure is of utmost importance. Therefore,

you are requested to direct all the concerned departments

to ensure that PSA plants are kept fully functional and

regular mock drills are being conducted to check them, the

availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the health

facilities and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling

should be ensured, Adequate Inventory of Oxygen

Cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling

system is maintained, availability of functional Life Support

Equipments such as Ventilators, BiPAP and SpO2

systems along with their consumables is there, oxygen

control rooms should be reinvigorated at States/UTs level

for prompt resolutions of oxygen related issues and

challenges and On-boarding of all healthcare facilities

utilizing oxygen to ODAS platform for daily oxygen

demand and consumption be monitored for

implementation," letter reads further said.

"I am confident that with timely preparation and

responsiveness, we will be able to meet the challenges

associated with Covid-19, if any, that arise in future,” the

letter said.