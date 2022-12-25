Covid Surge-Ensure regular med-O2 supply: Union Health Ministry writes to States/UTs

Jammu Tawi, Dec 24: The Ministry of Health and Family
Welfare writes to all States/UTs to ensure a functional and
regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid19 pandemic
management.
"Medical Oxygen is an important and vital resource in all
clinical setting, particularly during pandemic management.
Reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives during
patient care and COVID-19 management, During COVID
pandemic, Government of India has supported States/UTs
by installing and commissioning PSA Plants, Oxygen
Concentrators, Oxygen Cylinders, and other oxygen
related infrastructure to ensure availability of medical
oxygen at a cost effective and reliable manner in public
health facilities across the Country. The Support for
ventilators was also extended by Gol to ensure better
patient management, this Ministry holds weekly review
meeting with all States/UTs to ensure that all these
medical oxygen equipment are well setup and function
properly. In addition to this, Ministry also facilities
resolution of the technical issues being faced by
States/UTS. SOPs on rational use of oxygen has been
shared with all States/UTs dated 25th April 2021 by
MoHFW. Also, various trainings were conducted to ensure
skilled human resource to optimally maintain these
equipment," reads the Letter of Dr Manohar Agnani, Union
additional secretary health.
"Though the Covid cases in the Country are low and not
surging as of now, but to face any challenges arising in
future, the operationalisation and maintenance of these
medical infrastructure is of utmost importance. Therefore,
you are requested to direct all the concerned departments
to ensure that PSA plants are kept fully functional and
regular mock drills are being conducted to check them, the
availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the health
facilities and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling
should be ensured, Adequate Inventory of Oxygen
Cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling
system is maintained, availability of functional Life Support
Equipments such as Ventilators, BiPAP and SpO2
systems along with their consumables is there, oxygen
control rooms should be reinvigorated at States/UTs level
for prompt resolutions of oxygen related issues and
challenges and On-boarding of all healthcare facilities
utilizing oxygen to ODAS platform for daily oxygen
demand and consumption be monitored for
implementation," letter reads further said.
"I am confident that with timely preparation and
responsiveness, we will be able to meet the challenges
associated with Covid-19, if any, that arise in future,” the
letter said.