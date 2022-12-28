Covid is not over yet

A ‘Snow Leopard’ style operation is needed to dissuade China from doing

V C DIXIT

In view of the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the United States, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Brazil, etc,

India is now gearing up to combat the potential outbreak in the country. China has been witnessing a massive surge

in the number of COVID-19 cases, especially after it dismantled its strict ‘zero-COVID’ policy. According to the Union

Health Ministry, Covid-19 cases in India are increasing with a slight margin. The country has recorded 227 new

coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,424. Since maany people are vaccinated, this virus is

now concentrating on the throat and the nose and replicating fast and transmitting also very fast. It reveals the fact

that the poor adherence to safety protocols is driving the surge.The rise in COVID-19 cases has mirrored the pattern

of the worst days of the crisis. The reckless and selfish behaviour witnessed around the country has drawn much ire.

Why do some people dodge their responsibility in these difficult times?Medical experts have flagged that many

people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms have contributed to the sudden spurt in novel

coronavirus cases. A large number of people going out of their homes, either not wearing a mask or wearing it only

on their chin. This has spread infection and that is one of the reasons we are seeing a spike in cases in the last

several days.The laxity in not wearing masks, congregating in numbers, holding large functions and going out even

for non-essential activities have all played their part in promoting the surge. We have also seen that in the number of

political meetings and rallies being organised, with elections being held at the block, local body and assembly levels.

The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of a lot of people, and for those who live alone it is a cause of

worry. The age-old mantra- “prevention is better than cure” is the solution in hand and is especially important for

those who taught us the same, the senior citizens of our society. The elderly is at a greater risk against COVID 19,

and those with pre-existing problems are all the more vulnerable. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the

interconnected nature of our world – and that no one is safe until everyone is safe. It is also observed that the

younger population mostly starting to go out, posting pictures on social media about sitting at a cafe or a restaurant,

which quite a dangerous trend is. The reasons for the sharp rise in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe

decline in compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, especially in the use of masks and social distancing. The

risks of getting COVID-19 are higher in crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected people spend

long periods of time together in close proximity. The worst thing that we see is even wearing a mask, even if the bus

is crowded, not more than 50% of the people will be found wearing a mask. Even on the roads, in a crowded place

many do not wear a mask and even though they stand close to each other.

Let us maintain “physical distancing” keeping at least 1 meter. This distance helps to avoid direct contact with

respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. Until a vaccine against COVID-19 is available to everyone,

we have to continue to do the hard, albeit tedious, work of keeping ourselves safe and healthy—by wearing facial

coverings, keeping our social distance, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home.

People must celebrate festivals, Birthday, Wedding Anniversaries at their homes, as this would help in breaking the

Covid-19 chain and preventing a fresh wave of the pandemic.Let us make sure that we are well sanitized and follow

all the necessary steps before you approach an elderly person to help. Wearing a mask, washing hands and

maintaining distance are a must if one wants to protect oneself, Don’t we that if you are careless, walking out without

a mask, then we are putting ourselves, our family, our children, the elderly in trouble. ? This is the time that we have

to show the true value of our education and listen to experts and behave responsibly. Your sanitizer and your mask

are like your shield. Why not to use it.