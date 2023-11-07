Court denies bail to Ex-MP Choudhary Lal Singh in Money Laundry case

Northlines Correspondent; Jammu, Nov 07

Special Judge Anti-Corruption (CBI cases) Jammu today denied bail to former Member of Parliament, Chaudhary Lal Singh in Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

The court observed that after perusing section 45 of PMLA 2002 and also provisions of section 438 CRPC and scan diaries as well it is apt to note that the investigation is still at its infancy and statements of some more witnesses are yet to be recorded.

Case diaries transpired that on the basis of evidence collected by the investigating officer and other material on record crucial revelations have arisen during an investigation initiated under the provision of PMLA 2002 after the recording of ECIR bearing number ECIR/JMSZO/04/2022 dated 31.03. 2020 besides scheduled offence is in existence and the investigation of PMLA is ongoing.

“Having heard and regards to nature of allegations and gravity of the acquisitions and stage of investigation to my mind investigating agency must be given sufficient time in conducting analysed and effective investigation,” the court observed. Thus in view of the above said applicant petitioner is no longer entitled to concession of bail at this stage as the same would hamper the ongoing investigation.

It must be reminded that pre-arrest bail was granted to the applicant for a limited period on certain conditions including the extension of cooperation to the investigating agency. PMLA gives unfettered powers to the ED for search seizure and investigation.

“It is apt to note that the evil of money laundering is a curse and has a diverse impact on society and its citizens. Money laundering is a serious threat not only to the financial system of our country but also to the global economy at large which is required to be dealt with sternly,” the court said and added that Section 45 of the PMLA act prohibits the grant of bail in PMLA matters without satisfying terms and conditions laid herein.

Thus in light of the aforesaid discussion and allegations being grave and serious in nature against the petitioner, this court is not inclined to grant the privilege of bail to escape the regards of law which stands rejected being devoid of any legal force at this stage. However, the petitioner's case can be considered on its own merits without being prejudiced by this order at a later stage if there is a change in circumstances.

Choudhary Lal Singh had previously sought pre-arrest bail, fearing that he would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for the alleged commission of a four-set of fences punishable under Section 3 of the PMLA, which is not reliable.

It is worth noting here that the applicant previously approached the court of learned principal sessions judge Jammu for interim protection, but the case was returned to the petitioner for presentation before the competent court in accordance with notification and so 372E.