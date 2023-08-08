Couple posing as IAS, IPS officers arrested

Srinagar, Aug 7: Jammu Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a couple posing as Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Srinagar district.

Police said a written complaint was received by this Police Station Sadder that fraudulent activities of two individuals impersonating themselves as IPS and IAS officers have come to fore.

“They have cheated a number of people on the pretext of giving those jobs etc,” the complaint read.

On receipt of this application an FIR was registered under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 170, and 467 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were identified as Manmohan Gangoo of Barnai, Jammu at present Baghat Srinagar, who used to pose as IPS and his wife Ayoush Koul posing as IAS were apprehended. Police said Gangoo was a suspended head constable.

“Investigation into the matter has been initiated to establish the veracity of the other allegations and for collection of evidence,” police said.

“As part of this ongoing investigation, certain recoveries including money and jewelry have been made and some electronic gadgets have been seized on spot in front of Executive Magistrates. Many fake orders have been found from these digital devices including fake orders of his own induction into IPS,” police said.

Police said those who have been looted by this couple should report to Police station Sadder for immediate redressal.