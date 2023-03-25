Couple Having Links With Amritpal’s Mentor Papalpreet Singh Held From RS Pura

JAMMU, Mar 25: A couple having links with Papalpreet Singh, the alleged mentor of “Waris Punjab De” head and Khalistani preacher, Amritpal Singh, has been detained from RS Pura area today. DySP Headquarters, Dr Sunniya Ashkoor Wani said Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour were detained by J&K Police from Kullian area of RS Pura Tehsil and later handed over to the Punjab Police. “The couple was held for their reported links with Papalpreet Singh,” the police officer said. Pertinently, Papalpreet Singh is the mentor of Amritpal Singh, who reportedly helped latter escape from the police dragnet. “He (Papalpreet Singh) was constantly in touch with Pakistani agency ISI,” reports said.

SHO Miran Sahib, Zaheer Mushtaq said the raids to arrest the couple, Amrik Singh and Sarabjeet Kour, who are actually residents of RS Pura but living in a rented property in Kullian, started last night. “Today, we arrested the couple on specific information and later handed over them to Punjab Police,” he said.