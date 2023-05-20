Countdown begins for G20 meet in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, 19 May: The stage is set for the third G20 tourism working group meeting, which will be held in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu Kashmir, from May 22 to 24, 2023, during India's presidency.

According to a report, there is a resurgence of youth confidence that foreign tourists will soon begin visiting Kashmir in large numbers. Tourism, the backbone of the Jammu and Kashmir economy, absorbs unskilled labour into the unorganised sector, fueling educational unemployment.

Kirmani Aafaq, a recent graduate of Government Degree College in Baramulla district, expressed hope that the summit would give the tourism sector a much-needed boost and help youth earn a living.

“Unemployed youth in Jammu Kashmir are hopeful that the travel advisories prohibiting their citizens from visiting Kashmir will be lifted.” As we all know, dignitaries from 20 different countries will attend this summit in Srinagar to discuss tourism, unemployment, and socioeconomic development in various regions. This event will bring a large number of foreign tourists to the valley. And, without a doubt, there will be more job opportunities for unemployed youth,” said Kirmani.

“Kashmir is heaven on Earth, but terrorism has turned it into hell on Earth over the last year.” The Indian government has now accelerated development in Jammu Kashmir, which had been neglected for decades. Now, there will be an increase in tourism following the G20 summit, which is especially important in J&K because it will help control the threat of terrorism in the Union Territory,” Kirmani added.

J-K has the potential to transform its entire economy by creating more jobs thanks to its abundance of pilgrimage and ecotourism destinations.

“Tourism is one of the most important economic sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.” Tourism employs a large number of people in the state

The tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir is being developed in accordance with the vision of sustainable development goals. A special emphasis is also placed on strengthening the hospitality sector and developing a strong tourism infrastructure system.

According to a senior administration official, the delegates attending the G20 summit here beginning May 22 will serve as global brand ambassadors for Jammu and Kashmir and its tourism.

Kashmir has had a record-breaking year in terms of tourism. For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir history, a record 1.88 crore tourists visited UT in 2022 to enjoy the beauty of various famous tourist spots.

According to the report, with the implementation of the new J-K Film Policy in 2021, Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a preferred shooting location for the film industry, with permission granted for the production of more than 150 films and web series in less than two years.

According to tourism officials, Jammu and Kashmir is now being promoted on all possible global forums, which is why the UT is experiencing the highest-ever tourist footfall in recent years.

“There has been a good influx of tourists since last year, and we are optimistic that this trend will continue in the future.” In order to attract tourists, we have planned a number of events. Furthermore, we are doing everything we can to promote Jammu and Kashmir in international forums,” the official said.

On Wednesday (May 17), Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta urged people to make the upcoming working group meeting of Tourism Delegates from G20 nations a grand success, saying that the mega international event will help boost the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Chief Secretary, J-K saw a large number of domestic and foreign tourists last year, and that number could quadruple if people work together with the administration to make the upcoming G20 event a success.

“Let us all work together to ensure that the event is a huge success.” “The G20 working group meeting of tourism delegates from G20 nations will help boost the tourism industry in J-K,” Mehta said after launching the week-long Solar Expo-23 at Kashmir Haat here.

Ravinder Raina, president of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, stated that the G20 meeting in Srinagar is a “big opportunity” for Jammu and Kashmir to demonstrate its true potential.

“We're moving forward with a shared vision of peace, progress, and prosperity.” Delegates attending the G20 meeting here in the coming days will serve as global brand ambassadors for Jammu and Kashmir and its tourism, boosting local businesses. It is an excellent opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir to showcase its cultural riches and tourism potential on a global scale. “The G20 will catapult J-K's growth to new heights, unlock the limitless potential of the tourism and hospitality sectors, and boost economic prosperity for all segments of society,” Raina said.

“Time has changed, and it has changed for the better.” A common man in J&K has breathed a sigh of relief because his life has not been disrupted. As their entire ecosystem has been shattered, the elements hostile to peace have been dealt with. It is an honour for J&K to host such an important international meeting, which will be attended by representatives from the world's most powerful countries,” Raina added.

Not only tourism, but the Government of India is encouraging a variety of projects involving significant investment and public expenditure on job creation schemes. Aside from that, various government flagship programmes such as Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, Digital India, Housing for All, and so on are aimed at creating job opportunities.

The gains made in the previous three years are expected to reach new heights this year, as the historic G-20 Summit takes place in three days, and the third record-breaking tourist season can bring significant positive social change to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar stated on Thursday that all security arrangements for the upcoming G20 summit in Union Territory have been made.

According to ADGP Vijay Kumar, the event will have three levels of security.

“We have made all the security arrangements for the upcoming event,” ADGP Vijay Kumar told ANI. The event will be protected by three levels of security. Anti-drone technology is being installed. We are enlisting the assistance of the NSG and the Army in this endeavour. For the water body, Dal Lake, we will deploy a MARCOS team, as well as a police team.”