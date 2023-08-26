Corruption allegations shroud NABARD Road Projects in Sunderbani

Ajay Sharma

Sunderbani, August 25

Public Works Department (PWD) sub-division Sunderbani, Nowshera division, has been accused of encouraging corruption for its road projects funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) during the years 2022-2023.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting that certain influential individuals within the region may have manipulated the road projects for their gain.

“The controversy revolves around the approval and execution of road projects in forested areas, with claims that these schemes were proposed and pushed through by PWD officials with vested interests,” said sources.

According to sources, some PWD officers and officials managed to secure approval for unnecessary road projects within forested regions.

It's alleged that these projects were initiated without proper verification or clearance for forest areas, potentially leading to significant environmental damage.

“The modus operandi of these engineers reportedly involves submitting project proposals, obtaining approvals, and only later declaring the forested nature of the areas where the roads are planned,” said sources, adding that this raises concerns about the potential misuse of public funds and natural resources, as well as the lack of transparency in the decision-making process.

Furthermore, it has been pointed out that NABARD schemes typically require clearance from forest authorities for projects located in forest regions.

However, in this case, the engineers are accused of exploiting loopholes to avoid this mandatory clearance, leading to the wasteful utilization of public funds and harming the local environment.

“The thin public presence of the roads, combined with their location in forested areas, has led to significant damage to the local ecosystem,” maintained sources.

The locals have appealed to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The demand for an ACB investigation has been raised for uncovering irregularities and corrupt practices surrounding NABARD-funded projects during the past five years and strict action against erring and corrupt officers and officials.