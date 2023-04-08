Cop deployed at BJP Leader’s house dies of bullet injury

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: A Jammu and Kashmir policeman died on Friday afternoon after his service rifle went off accidentally in Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

An official said that the cop, who was posted at the residence of Bhartiya Janta Party district president Kupwara, Abdul Rehman Lone, died when his service rifle went off accidentally.

He said soon after the incident he was taken to a nearby hospital, however, he was declared dead on arrival. He has been identified as Bikram Sharma and was posted at the residence of BJP district president in Awoora area.