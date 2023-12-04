Cooch Behar Trophy Achintya, Hatim score brilliant half-centuries; J&K-HP match ends in draw

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 5: Achintya Raj Khajuria and Hatim Reyaz notched up magnificent half-centuries as the Cooch Behar Trophy match between Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir ended in a draw at Luhnu Cricket Ground Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 24/1 in their second essay after a delayed start, J&K rode on superb half-centuries by makeshift opener Hatim Reyaz and middle-order batter Achintya Raj Khajuria to score 201/5 in 60 overs at the draw of stumps on the last day of the match today, resulting in a draw.

Achintya top scored with 69 runs off 104 balls, studded with 8 fours and 2 sixes, while Hatim contributed 53 off 73 balls with 7 boundaries. Salman Ahmad Bakshi and Mousub Mohd Bhat also contributed 40 and 20 runs to the total respectively.

For Himachal Pradesh, Sahil Sharma bagged 2 wickets, while Akshit Kanwar, Rahul R Singh and Daksh N Narayan claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh had gained a huge first innings lead of 200 runs, before declaring their innings at 435/8.

Ujjawal Sharma had scored a splendid century, scoring 111 off 161 balls, studded with 15 fours and 2 sixes, while Satvik Katoch had contributed valuable 87 runs and Abhinav D Sharma made 55 runs.

Zaid Ahmed and Dhruv Sharma took 2 wickets each for Jammu and Kashmir, while Nashant Kumar, Mudasir Abdullah and Mousub Mohd Bhat claimed one wicket each.