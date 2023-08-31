Continuing a marriage despite an irreversible breakdown is cruel: SC

SC used its Article 142 authority to dissolve a marriage, explaining that prolonged bitterness, emotional numbness, and long separation can indicate a “irretrievable breakdown.”

According to a recent Supreme Court decision, continuing a marriage despite an irreversible breakdown is cruel to both parties.

The justices used their Article 142 authority to dissolve a marriage, explaining that long periods of bitterness, emotional numbness, and long separation can indicate a “irretrievable breakdown.”

When a marriage reaches this point, the court emphasises that divorce is the only option. In the current case, a husband's petition under the Hindu Marriage Act was repeatedly denied, prompting the Supreme Court to declare it a clear example of an irretrievably broken marriage, citing similar recent decisions.

The court acknowledged, regrettably, that the couple's long separation had eroded any remaining love or affection. As a result, the marriage was annulled and the husband was ordered to contribute Rs. 20,00,000 to his daughter's education.