Constant Endeavour From Across LoC To Disturb Peace, Vitiate Security Environment In J&K: Senior Army Officer

Srinagar, Oct 27: There is a constant endeavour from across the Line of Control (LoC) to disturb peace and vitiate the security environment in Jammu and Kashmir as normalcy has not gone down well with the inimical elements, a senior army officer said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on Operation Shikanja launched along the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara, where five militants were killed while trying to infiltrate, General Officer Commanding (Vajr Division) Major General Girish Kalia said the security forces are committed to defeat any attempt of the enemy to disrupt the security situation in the Union territory.

“Normalcy and prosperity in Kashmir have not gone down well with the inimical elements. That is why there is a constant endeavour from across the LoC to disturb peace and vitiate the security environment in J-K,” Maj Gen Kalia told reporters at Kupwara.

“In the last eight months, we have had 10 such attempts in our divisional area of responsibility, which have resulted in the elimination of 27 terrorists, and recovery of a large quantity of war-like stores,” he said.

The GoC said the security forces have also recovered a huge quantity of narcotics which establishes a deep nexus between defence establishments in Pakistan and terrorist groups.

They are all determined to create disturbance in the valley and impact the future generations in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Maj Gen Kalia said the security forces are working in complete synergy and are committed to defeat any attempt of the enemy to disrupt the security situation in the Kashmir valley with firm resoluteness and steadfast commitment.

Colonel Rajat Birman, commanding officer of the 56 Rashtrya Rifles unit which is involved in the anti-infiltration operation, gave details about the operation.

He said based on specific intelligence input regarding an infiltration attempt by a group of foreign terrorists, a joint operation was launched in the Machil sector along the LoC on the night of October 25/26.

“Multiple ambushes were laid by security forces ahead of the anti-infiltration fence along the LoC. The area is thickly forested with dense foliage. Taking advantage of difficult terrain and dense vegetation, a group of five terrorists infiltrated from across the LoC,” he said.

On October 26, around 1010 hours, the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by alert troops. The terrorist opened fire and attempted to flee. In the intense firefight that ensued and continued through the day, the troops employed modern surveillance devices and quadcopters to locate the terrorists in the difficult terrain, he said.

The commanding officer said the conduct of deliberate tactical operations finally led to the elimination of five terrorists.

Large quantities of war-like stores including five AK series rifles were recovered from the terrorists, he said. Meanwhile, in Jammu, Rastriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) held protests against Pakistan for unprovoked and heavy firing and shelling targeting villages along International Border (IB) last night in which two BSF jawans and a woman were injured.

Pakistan rangers restored to heavy firing and mortar shelling for nearly seven hours on different forward areas along IB in Arnia and R S Pura sectors of Jammu district since Thursday night.

Led by state RBD chief Rakesh Kumar, scores of activists held protests in the city and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. They also set afire Pakistan flag amid protests. (Agencies)