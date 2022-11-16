Connecting J-K: Newly constructed tunnels reduce travel time on Sgr-Jammu highway, commuters happy

Srinagar, Nov 15: Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir

with the rest of the world, is fast emerging secure highway as the 300-km stretch has been

reduced to just 260 kms. Courtesy: newly constructed tunnels.

People travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway told that new tunnels on the route have

made travel faster and easier and demand early competition of four-lanning on national highway.

Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, the India’s longest highway tunnel (9 km long) and Asia’s longest bi-

directional highway tunnel has reduced the travel time between Nashri and Chenani from two

hours to mere 15 minutes. Similarly, the 8.5 km long Navyug Tunnel has reduced the travel time

between Qazigund and Banihal to 15 minutes from nearly two hours.

Nandni Tunnels, the series of four highway tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur

district have cut down the travel time by at least one hour. The distance between Jammu and

Srinagar cities has been reduced from 300 kms to 260 kms and the journey which used to get

covered in 10 to 12 hours till 2019, is covered within 5 to 6 hours now.

Mohammad Ashraf (45), who was waiting for a Travera vehicle at Qazigund market to travel to

Jammu, said: “I have been going to Jammu since last seven years as my health remain good

there given harsh winters in Kashmir. There were times when we reached our destination after

days but due the opening of new tunnels like Chenani-Nashri Tunnel and Qazigund- Banihal

tunnel, the travel times has been reduced to very much.”

About the current problem on highway, he said the issue on the route these days is only traffic

snarls as there is a single patch from Banihal-Nashri stretch. “The government should complete

the work on the widening of Srinagar-Jammu national highway as soon as possible which will not

avoid accidents on highway but also become safe for travellers”, he said.

Project Director and Regional Officer National Highway Authority of India Purshottam Kumar said

that there are different packages in the national highway and every package has different

deadlines. “The work on the last portion was started in August this year and it is to be completed in

three years, so the whole national highway four-lanning will be completed by August 2025,” he

said..

Officials said that with the four-lanning, travel time would be reduced by half as the distance would

be reduced by 50 kms bypassing a number of treacherous points. “The work on the Banihal-

Nashri stretch, the most problematic, is underway. The stretch often witnesses landslides with

rains leading to closure of the highway”, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma who is also Incharge SSP Traffic NH told that

this winter they will do better for traffic management on highway. “Every year there is improvement

in the condition of highway and it also depends on NHAI how they will improve the highway”, she

said.

“Risk of heart attack, strokes doubles during winter”

Srinagar, Nov 15: With Kashmir witnessing low and sub-zero night temperature, doctors have

advised people to take precautions as the risk of heart attacks and strokes doubles in winters.

Kashmir’s leading medico and president Doctor’s Association Kashmir Dr Nisar ul Hassan told that

the number of heart attacks and strokes increases in winters as frigid temperatures constrict blood

vessels and increases blood pressure as blood tends to be thicker and stickier during extreme

cold, increasing chances of heart attack or stroke.

He said that lack of sunlight during winters leaves people vitamin D deficient. which is associated

with increased risk of dying from heart attack or stroke. Besides, winter flu also increases risk of

such cases.

“People need to take precautions in order to avoid the risk of heart attack or stroke. People must

keep themselves warm, avoid going out in the chilly cold for a walk and keep diabetes, blood

pressure, cholesterol under control and quit smoking,” he said.

He said that people should eat a healthy diet, mainly fruits and vegetables and wear warm clothes

and cover their heads.

Dr Susheel Kumar, HOD Cardiology Government Medical College Jammu said that risk of heart

attacks and strokes doubles during winters as peripheral body temperature dips leading to

vasoconstriction, increased viscosity of blood, increased platelet aggregation and increased

tendency to succumb to viral infections purposive besides more blood pressure, less physical

activity and more dieting and smoking which leads to heart attacks and strokes.