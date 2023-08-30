Conman Kiran Bhai Patel granted interim bail

By Northlines -

Srinagar, Aug 29: The Court of Judicial Magistrate Srinagar on Tuesday granted interim bail to alleged conman Kiran Bhai Patel, who is said to have hoodwinked senior officers of the J&K Police and civil administration for over two months by introducing himself as an official of Prime Minister's office. Patel has been directed by the court to furnish a bail bond to the tune of Rs 1 lakh.

and Police had arrested Patel on March 3 from a Srinagar luxurious hotel for allegedly impersonating an additional director for strategy and campaigns in the PMO.

In May, a chargesheet was filed against Patel before CJM under sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 170 (personating a public servant), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 5 of Emblem & Names (Prev of improper use) Act 1950.

After questions were raised as to how Patel managed to hoodwink the Jammu & Kashmir police, the J&K government had ordered a high level inquiry to look for “lapses”.

It is not known if the government inquiry has been completed.

SHARE
Previous articleBank account with Rs 1.25 Cr of a drug peddler seized in Sopore
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR