Conman Kiran Bhai Patel granted interim bail

Srinagar, Aug 29: The Court of Judicial Magistrate Srinagar on Tuesday granted interim bail to alleged conman Kiran Bhai Patel, who is said to have hoodwinked senior officers of the J&K Police and civil administration for over two months by introducing himself as an official of Prime Minister's office. Patel has been directed by the court to furnish a bail bond to the tune of Rs 1 lakh.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested Patel on March 3 from a Srinagar luxurious hotel for allegedly impersonating an additional director for strategy and campaigns in the PMO.

In May, a chargesheet was filed against Patel before CJM under sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 170 (personating a public servant), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 5 of Emblem & Names (Prev of improper use) Act 1950.

After questions were raised as to how Patel managed to hoodwink the Jammu & Kashmir police, the J&K government had ordered a high level inquiry to look for “lapses”.

It is not known if the government inquiry has been completed.