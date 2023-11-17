Congress stands for secularism, unification: JKPCC Chief

Jammu Tawi, Nov 16: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, President, Vikar Rasool Wani on Thursday said that Congress always stands for secularism and unification amongst people and those creating division are greatest enemies of nation and people must identify them.

“Congress never compromised on its basic ideals of secularism but some parties do politics of convenience by adopting religious polarization and division for vote bank politics,” Wani said addressing a huge public gathering in Ramban District. He was flanked by Working President Raman Bhalla.

He stated that such parties do great dis-service to the nation and society and are a threat to the secular fabric.

Earlier the Congress leaders led public march through bazaars highlighting public issues and raising slogans against BJP Govt.

“People should see through designs of such parties and leaders and not get exploited. The fight is between two opposite ideologies, that of Congress which stands for unification and another of BJP which creates division in the society,” he added.

Wani said that people have to choose between two but more importantly identify those leaders and parties, who pose something else but indirectly try to help BJP- RSS and weaken Congress.

He pointed out that now-a-days, people living in remote areas are facing a severe crisis due to administrative inertia by the present dispensation, adding that the administration is clueless about the problems of the people living in remote and far flung areas.

He said that the bad condition of most of the roads has badly impacted mobility and added to the misery of the people living in these remote villages and demanded upgradation and black topping of all leftover roads.

While highlighting the local problems, he complained about the dilapidated condition of roads, erratic power supply in far-off areas besides lack of health care facilities in their villages and demanded uninterrupted electricity supply in their respective villages.

He also complained about the scarcity of drinking water in several villages in the area and said, “the hollow promises made by the government on jobs, development and good governance have proven to be a big hoax.”

He said youth vote will play a crucial role in the elections, whenever it's held in J&K. The aspirations of our youth have turned into anxiety.

Wani said that the Congress is the only party having its presence in every nook and corner of Jammu, Kashmir.

He urged the party workers to reach out to the people and help them to mitigate the problems faced by them on a day to day basis particularly in far flung areas.

Wani further said that “Congress is the only party with credible footprints in all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state.”

Working President Raman Bhalla said that BJP govt and UT administration engage in photos opportunities like Back to village-5, whereas people are fed up with the bureaucrats, adding, “Jammu and Kashmir requires restoration democracy at the earliest besides peace, prosperity and harmony and this is only possible when Congress party will be further strengthened.”

He urged unity among the people, asking people in general and party cadres in particular to “unite against forces who destroyed our Dogra state and divide its people.”