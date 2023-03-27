Congress MPs Give Suspension Of Business Notice To Discuss “Govt’s Failure In Constituting JPC” To Probe Adani Issue

New Delhi, Mar 27: Various Congress MPs on Monday gave suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in respective Houses of the Parliament to discuss the “Government's failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)” to investigate the Adani Group issue. The MPs who gave the Notice in Rajya Sabha include Pramod Tiwari, Ranjeet Ranjan, while Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha. “That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the Government's failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (J PC) to investigate the serious charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock-market manipulation and financial mismanagement against the Adani Group,” Pramod Tiwari said in his Notice.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gave suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the “Government's failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)” to investigate the Adani Group issue. Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. AAP MP Raghav Chadha filed a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss “the attempts being made by the ruling dispensation to eliminate political opponents through frivolous criminal cases across the country, disqualifying them as elected representatives and putting prominent members from the opposition behind bars in order to suppress the voice of the opposition”. Meanwhile, the like-minded opposition parties are likely to hold a meeting in the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the house, according to sources. On the other hand, the BJP has issued a three-line whip for its MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha on Monday for the passage of important Bills in the Upper House, sources said. The government has listed two Bills for passage in Rajya Sabha including The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2023 and The Appropriation Bill 2023. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 2) Bill 2023, to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2023-24. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week without discussion amid din in the Lower House. Sitharaman will move The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2023 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2022-23. The Finance Minister will also move. The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill 2023, to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23. The Bill has also been passed by Lok Sabha without discussion. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha on March 24 passed the Finance Bill 2023 with several official amendments amid din created by sloganeering by the Opposition parliamentarians who continued with their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman tabled 64 official amendments to the Finance Bill which was tabled in Parliament on February 1 along with the Budget proposals.