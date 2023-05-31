Congress high command discusses local bodies’ polls with J&K leaders

New Delhi, May 30: Amid indications that local bodies' polls in Jammu Kashmir would be held in September- October this year, the Congress high command on Tuesday discussed the preparations for local bodies' polls with its leadership from the Union Territory.

Senior Congress leader and J&K in- charge, Rajni Patil said that the party today reviewed the preparations for local bodies' polls with leaders from Jammu Kashmir.“ We have also told them to prepare for Assembly elections if they are held,” she said, adding that the organizational issues also came up for discussion during the issue.

The meeting was chaired by KC Venugopal, General Secretary AICC and attended by Rajni Patel, PCC president Vikar Rasool, PCC working president Raman Bhalla, senior leader Tariq Hamid Karra and others.

The meeting was held at a time when there are indications that the Election Commission of India is unlikely to hold assembly polls in Jammu Kashmir in 2023.

The Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats would complete their five-year term between October 2023 to January 09, 2024. There are strong chances that district development councils would also be dissolved when the term of Panchayats and Block Development Councils ends.

The local polls are expected to be held in September- October after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra in August.