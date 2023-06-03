Congress discuss ULB polls with Coucillors, probable candidates

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Jun 02: Amid indications of Urban Local Bodies Polls later this year, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) discussed the party's plans to increase its footprints and launch aggressive and technology driven campaign to corner ruling BJP.

After returning from Delhi, JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani called an interactive meeting with party's councillors, contested and probable candidates besides senior leaders at PCC HQ.

Wani informed the party leaders about the recent Delhi visit and conveyed the message of high command to launch an aggressive campaign against BJP in ensuing ULB polls.

Describing the party;s workforce as backbone of the party structure in urban areas, he said that they have a vital role to create awareness amongst the people about the policies of betrayal with the electorate by the BJP who has disrespected the spirit of mandate time and again.

He said that BJP has indulged in various misdeeds and have failed to achieve anything as a result there has been enormous increase in the hardships and day to day problems of people in the state.

PCC President asked the party rank and file to maintain close rapport with the ward and block committees of the party and people of respective areas and highlight the common problems faced by them and render all necessary help for their redressal.

All the Councillors assured the president that this time the party's prospects stand better than the previous Municipal Corporation of 2018.

Earlier, this week Congress high-command met Jammu and Kashmir leaders and discussed strategy for upcoming ULB and Panchyat polls.

The party is buoyed with great show in Karnataka assembly elections Congress high command has devised strategy for upcoming Jammu and Kashmir's Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchyat elections, with the local leadership from the Union Territory.

Delhi leadership directed the JKPCC to expose BJP's lies on social media teams by making relevant content in consultation with the national team.

‘