Cong must come clear on Art-370, PAGD before ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’ enters J&K: Rana

Jammu Tawi, January 8:

Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today asked Rahul Gandhi to clarify his position on repealing Article 370 before entering the Union Territory for his ‘Bharat Todo Yatra,’ blaming the Congress for messing up the situation in Jammu Kashmir during its decades of misrule.

“This is all the more important because the Congress is joining the PAGD Gang in this sensitive part of the country, which is hand-in-glove with those openly supporting radical Jihadis and beating chests for Pakistan’s terror mentors, who are responsible for mayhem and bloodbath in the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region,” Rana said this afternoon while interacting with various deputations here.

He stated that it will be interesting to see Rahul Gandhi hoist the tricolour in Srinagar, as announced by the Congress, on January 28 while flanked by leaders such as Mehbooba Mufti, who has stated on record that if Article 370 is tampered with, there will be no one to raise Tiranga. The tricolour, on the other hand, is flying high, as high as 100 metres in picturesque Gulmarg, as well as throughout the Valley by enthusiasts willing to give their lives for its sanctity and glory. As a result, the alliance of those who believe in breaking India will be yet another provocation to the compatriots who have been closely watching the sinister Congress plan to divide the society, he added.

According to Devender Rana, the dynasts’ unholy alliance is a sign of frustration, as they seek to reclaim their lost power by any means necessary. The people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Valley in particular, are still haunted by the trials and tribulations of mis-governance they had been passing through. He characterised Congress as a murderer of democracy, a trait inherited by their local inheritors who wasted no time in trampling on the people’s mandate in order to remain in the cradle of power. According to him, the trio’s alliance in the Union Territory will be the anti-climax to the failed yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The senior BJP leader reminded the Congress of its mistakes in Kashmir, claiming that without the BJP’s course correction, paradise on Earth would be on the verge of disaster. He claimed that none of the dynasties ever recognised the genuine aspirations of the Paharis, Gujjars, Refugees, Balmikies, and Ex-servicemen, who are experiencing empowerment for the first time since India’s independence. He claimed that the BJP instilled a sense of belonging in all segments of society and heralded a new era of peace and stability. Even the most vehement opponents are privately confessing how the malady of stone-pelting and hartal culture has ended in Kashmir, with people eagerly participating in the odyssey of progress and development. He said the boost in the Kashmir economy as a result of record tourism inflows demonstrates the BJP’s sincere efforts to restore normalcy and exposes the trio of pseudo secularists for their machinations to keep the Valley boiling, adding that J&K is on the verge of becoming a part of India’s growth story.

Deputations from across the UT – Doda, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kishtwar, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri besides delegation of Rehber-e-Khel, Reserved Category Employees Association, Patwaris Association and scores of individuals met Rana.