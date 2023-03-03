Cong activists clash with police, hold protest against property tax

JAMMU : Congress leaders and workers had a minor scuffle with police when they held a strong protest against the imposition of property tax, seeking its immediate withdrawal and controlling price rise, in Jammu today. Led by JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani and accompanied by working president Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharmna, Balwan Singh, Balbir Singh, TS Bajwa, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Th Hari Singh, Pankaj Dogra, Rajesh Sadotra, Sanjeev Sharma, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Thomas Khokhar, Gurdarshan Singh, Dwarka Choudhary and Ritu Choudhary (Corporators), Rakesh Wazir, Suresh Dogra, Kapil Singh, Satish Sharma and others, the Congress leaders and activists assembled at Shahidi Chowk and held a strong protest demonstration raising slogans against the BJP led Centre Govt and LG Administration over the issue of imposition of property tax and the hike in prices of LPG.

A large number of activists and workers and frontal wings held a strong protest raising slogans against the BJP and Govt for adopting anti-people policies. They raised slogans seeking withdrawal of the property tax and to lower the prices of LPG besides controlling prices of the essential commodities of common use. The protestors marched towards the Residency Road when they were stopped by a heavy contingent of police. The Congress leaders and workers had a minor scuffle with the policemen, however, the Cops stopped the workers from forcibly proceeding ahead. The party workers later held a sit in dharna on the road. Addressing the gathering PCC president Vikar Rasool Wani lashed out at the BJP led Centre Govt and the LG Administration for imposition of property tax and other sorts of taxes besides arbitrary and anti- people decisions from time to time. Wani said that the people of J&K are already over burdened and are in the great economic and political distress for several years coupled with militancy. The people of J&K are suffering on account of militancy, for more than three decades apart from political uncertainty for over nine years. The unprecedented price hike, the large scale unemployment, Covid and abnormal security situation due to targeted killings of innocents especially minorities, has destabilized the economy of J&K. The Govt is unable to hold elections to the state assembly and fails to restore statehood which is most popular demand of all in J&K but BJP Govt at the Centre and UT Administration want to crush the people of J&K economically, by such actions.

Raman Bhalla, terming the tall promises of the BJP as hoax and big joke with the people, said there has been very little on the ground. “It is not only the jobs, the BJP had shown day dreams about doubling the income of farmers and providing housing to all by 2022 but these turned out as Jumlas and nothing beyond that”, said Bhalla. Ravinder Sharma and Yogesh Sawhney also briefed the media persons about the anti-people policies and orders especially anti-poor programmes of Modi Govt.