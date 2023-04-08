Completely false: J-K Police dismisses Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija’s allegation of pressure to withdraw plea

Srinagar, Apr 8 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police has dismissed as “completely false” the allegations of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija that she was being “pressured to withdraw her petition” in the high court after she was issued a “country-specific passport” for two years. Without naming Iltija in its response to her allegations, police on Friday said security verifications preceding the issue of passports is a high-value public service and the alertness of the force has detected as many as 54 young boys who were wrongly given passport service during 2017-18. In a statement, the police said a quick internal audit was conducted following the allegation of pressure on the litigant and dismissed it as “completely false”.