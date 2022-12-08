Complete restoration of Mubarak Mandi Heritage within timeline: Sinha

Jammu Tawi, Dec 07 (KNO): Lieutenant Governor Manoj

Sinha chaired the Governing Body meeting of Mubarak

Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, at the Raj Bhavan on

Wednesday.

The meeting discussed several important matters

pertaining to the restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex

and speedy execution of works and projects.

The Lt Governor directed officials to take every possible

measure to ensure ongoing conservation projects are

completed within the set timeframe.

Observing that our heritage is not only our identity but it

also connects our past to future generation, the Lt

Governor said, Mubarak Mandi is a symbol of our inherited

traditions and priceless social values. Conservation efforts

must reflect its true historical, artistic and aesthetic values.

The Lt Governor advised the officers to work in the

integrated manner with top conservation experts,

engineering and Institutions for strengthening of hill along

circular road below the Mubarak Mandi Area.

The meeting also decided for establishing a Project

Management Unit within two months.

Directions were issued to officials to fully utilise the four

buildings restored in the heritage complex. The Lt

Governor also sought the status of works being

undertaken by Archaeological Survey of India.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Shailendra

Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B)

Department; Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary,

Tourism Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional

Commissioner Jammu; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary, GAD;

Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu; Deepika K Sharma, Executive

Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society,

besides other concerned officers were present on the

occasion.