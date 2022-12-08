Complete restoration of Mubarak Mandi Heritage within timeline: Sinha

Jammu Tawi, Dec 07 (KNO): Lieutenant Governor Manoj
Sinha chaired the Governing Body meeting of Mubarak
Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, at the Raj Bhavan on
Wednesday.
The meeting discussed several important matters
pertaining to the restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex
and speedy execution of works and projects.
The Lt Governor directed officials to take every possible
measure to ensure ongoing conservation projects are
completed within the set timeframe.
Observing that our heritage is not only our identity but it
also connects our past to future generation, the Lt
Governor said, Mubarak Mandi is a symbol of our inherited
traditions and priceless social values. Conservation efforts
must reflect its true historical, artistic and aesthetic values.
The Lt Governor advised the officers to work in the
integrated manner with top conservation experts,
engineering and Institutions for strengthening of hill along
circular road below the Mubarak Mandi Area.
The meeting also decided for establishing a Project
Management Unit within two months.
Directions were issued to officials to fully utilise the four
buildings restored in the heritage complex. The Lt
Governor also sought the status of works being
undertaken by Archaeological Survey of India.
Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Shailendra
Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B)
Department; Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary,
Tourism Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional
Commissioner Jammu; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary, GAD;
Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu; Deepika K Sharma, Executive
Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society,
besides other concerned officers were present on the
occasion.