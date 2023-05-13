Complaint filed against Altaf Bukhari for hurting religious sentiments

Srinagar, May 12: A Srinagar based lawyer has filed criminal complaint against Apni Party Chief Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, who according to a complaint has hurt religious sentiments of the community.

Advocate Aamir Masoodi filed the complaint before the Forest Magistrate Srinagar alleging that Bukhari has “outraged, attacked and tarnished the religious feelings of the Shia community.”

In his complaint, Advocate Masoodi has added that the statement made by Bukhari has disturbed the harmony and peace in the land “thereby creating disequilibrium in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Accused person is a political/public figure who has a large public following and his statements have a tendency to influence a large public sentiment which can destroy the peace process in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” it reads.

Advocate Masoodi confirmed to KNO about filing of complaint and said that Court would record his statement on Monday.

Pertinently, the Shia community has also held protest demonstrations in Srinagar against the remarks made by Bukhari, believing that “remarks were extremely derogatory to their religious beliefs.”—(KNO)