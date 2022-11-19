Commuters suffer in Sopore as transporters strike enter third day

Transporters say strike to continue unless their
demands are not considered
Waris Fayaz
Sopore, Nov 18 (KNO): Transporters in Sopore town on
Thursday continued their indefinite strike for the third
consecutive day against the administration's move of
accommodating “illegal” cabs in General Bus Stand, hitting
life in the northern region.
The transporters demand immediate rollback of the
decision saying the move will affect them.
Reports reaching the news agency—Kashmir News
Observer (KNO) said that hundreds of transporters
assembled at the General Bus Stand and held a protest
against the administration's move.
Chairman Sopore transporters association, Sajad Ahmed,
said that the protest will continue and all the passenger
vehicles will remain off the roads till their demands are not
met.
“We have been assured by the deputy commissioner
Baramulla that the issue would be resolved within two
days but nothing has been done till now,” he said.
Sajad said that the strike has caused them losses
amounting to Rs 45-50 lakh but blamed the administration
for forcing them to go for strike. According to him, their
affiliates in Baramulla, Pattan, Sumbal, Kupwara and other
adjacent villages have suffered due to the strike as well.
On the ground, the strike has caused inconvenience to
commuters, many of whom were seen walking to reach
their destinations.
"I had a medical emergency at home and had to reach
Rafiabad. But lack of transport in Sopore forced me to pay
Rs 700 to a cab as against Rs 30,” said a commuter, Nasir
Ahmed.
A college-goer, who had to reach Baramulla, said that if
the administration is so hellbent on their decision, they
should give some alternatives to commuters. “How can we
reach the college,” he asked.
Similarly, a group of students and office goers said they
either reached their destinations very late or in many
cases were forced to stay home.
On Monday, a formal order was issued to accommodate
“illegal” sumos in general bus stand Sopore.
Additional deputy commissioner Sopore Parveez Sajad
told KNO that the order would be implemented. "The order
won't be revoked," he said.