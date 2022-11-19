Commuters suffer in Sopore as transporters strike enter third day

Transporters say strike to continue unless their

demands are not considered

Waris Fayaz

Sopore, Nov 18 (KNO): Transporters in Sopore town on

Thursday continued their indefinite strike for the third

consecutive day against the administration's move of

accommodating “illegal” cabs in General Bus Stand, hitting

life in the northern region.

The transporters demand immediate rollback of the

decision saying the move will affect them.

Reports reaching the news agency—Kashmir News

Observer (KNO) said that hundreds of transporters

assembled at the General Bus Stand and held a protest

against the administration's move.

Chairman Sopore transporters association, Sajad Ahmed,

said that the protest will continue and all the passenger

vehicles will remain off the roads till their demands are not

met.

“We have been assured by the deputy commissioner

Baramulla that the issue would be resolved within two

days but nothing has been done till now,” he said.

Sajad said that the strike has caused them losses

amounting to Rs 45-50 lakh but blamed the administration

for forcing them to go for strike. According to him, their

affiliates in Baramulla, Pattan, Sumbal, Kupwara and other

adjacent villages have suffered due to the strike as well.

On the ground, the strike has caused inconvenience to

commuters, many of whom were seen walking to reach

their destinations.

"I had a medical emergency at home and had to reach

Rafiabad. But lack of transport in Sopore forced me to pay

Rs 700 to a cab as against Rs 30,” said a commuter, Nasir

Ahmed.

A college-goer, who had to reach Baramulla, said that if

the administration is so hellbent on their decision, they

should give some alternatives to commuters. “How can we

reach the college,” he asked.

Similarly, a group of students and office goers said they

either reached their destinations very late or in many

cases were forced to stay home.

On Monday, a formal order was issued to accommodate

“illegal” sumos in general bus stand Sopore.

Additional deputy commissioner Sopore Parveez Sajad

told KNO that the order would be implemented. "The order

won't be revoked," he said.