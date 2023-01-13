Commuters complains early shut down of fuel stations along Sgr-Jmu NH

Waris Fayaz

Jammu/Srinagar, Jan 12 (KNO): Fuel stations along

Srinagar-Jammu highway are shutting their

establishments in evenings early, causing inconvenience

to commuters.

Commuters told the KNO that they are facing a lot of

inconveniences due to the non-availability of the

petrol/diesel at the fuel stations along the national

highway.

“We were short of fuel a few days ago on way to Jammu

from Kashmir. On reaching Banihal, we had to stop our

vehicle for hours for want of fuel as not a single station

was open,” said Tameem of Baramulla.

Another commuter Bilal Ahmed said that some staffers at

fuel stations refused to fill the tank while many

misbehaved.

“I was in a situation where I could not go back or move

beyond the point in search of the fuel station as I had

already left the 3 stations past, who refused to fill the tank.

Staffers at the fuel stations resorted to the foul language

and misbehaved on request to fill fuel,” he added.

A staffer at fuel station in Banihal said there is a constant

fear of dacoits and robbery during the night hours which is

why they shut their outlets during night.

Meanwhile, similar reports have been poured in from the

other areas across the Kashmir valley.

Divisional Commissioner P K Pole when contacted told he

will look into the issue.