Commuters complains early shut down of fuel stations along Sgr-Jmu NH

Waris Fayaz
Jammu/Srinagar, Jan 12 (KNO): Fuel stations along
Srinagar-Jammu highway are shutting their
establishments in evenings early, causing inconvenience
to commuters.
Commuters told the KNO that they are facing a lot of
inconveniences due to the non-availability of the
petrol/diesel at the fuel stations along the national
highway.
“We were short of fuel a few days ago on way to Jammu
from Kashmir. On reaching Banihal, we had to stop our
vehicle for hours for want of fuel as not a single station
was open,” said Tameem of Baramulla.
Another commuter Bilal Ahmed said that some staffers at
fuel stations refused to fill the tank while many
misbehaved.
“I was in a situation where I could not go back or move
beyond the point in search of the fuel station as I had
already left the 3 stations past, who refused to fill the tank.
Staffers at the fuel stations resorted to the foul language
and misbehaved on request to fill fuel,” he added.
A staffer at fuel station in Banihal said there is a constant
fear of dacoits and robbery during the night hours which is
why they shut their outlets during night.
Meanwhile, similar reports have been poured in from the
other areas across the Kashmir valley.
Divisional Commissioner P K Pole when contacted told he
will look into the issue.