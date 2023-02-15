Colleges in Kashmir to reopen tomorrow

Bhat Imran

Srinagar, Feb 14 (KNO): Following a fifty days of winter vacations, Colleges in winter zones in Jammu and Kashmir are all set to resume academics from Wednesday.

In December-2022, the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department announced winter vacations for all government degree Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Higher Education Department in an order had said that the degree Colleges falling in Kashmir and the winter zones of the Jammu division will observe winter vacation from December 27 to February 14-2023.

It had also said that the degree Colleges falling in the summer zone of the Jammu division shall observe the vacation from January-1 to January-10-2023.