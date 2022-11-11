Col Ranbeer scales Mt. Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 11: Colonel Ranbeer Singh Jamwal, an ace mountaineer of J&K added another feather to his cap by scaling Mt Gorichen (6488m), the

highest climbable peak of Arunachal Pradesh.

Col. Jamwal, who has made it 31 mountaineering expedition, has the unique distinction of summiting the Everest, highest peak of the world, three

times in 2012, 2013 and 2016 and the highest peaks of all the seven continents of the world besides scaling of six 6000mtr peaks in Chile in just 10

days.

The 16 days expedition organized by National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports, Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of

Col. Jamwal, the Director of the Institute, was a complete success as all the seven mountaineers scaled the peak.

Hailing from Barorhi, a village in district Samba, Col. Jamwal is a highly decorated mountaineer of India. He is a recipient of the top award of the

country in mountaineering, the prestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award (equivalent to Arjuna Award) and was declared the best mountaineer of

India in 2017 with the conferment of IMF Gold Medal.

Col. Ranbeer also has the distinction of being the first Indian to ski down from Mt. Elbrus, the highest mountain of Europe in Russia besides being

the only Indian to lead two successful cleaning campaigns on Everest. He has also been honoured with J&K State Award for outstanding sports persons.

Meanwhile, members of Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK) led by its president Zorawar Singh Jamwal and general secretary

Shawetica Khajuria, congratulated Col. Jamwal for the grand success of the prestigious winter expedition to a formidable peak.