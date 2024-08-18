back to top
Search
    IndiaCognizant says entry-level annual pay for engineers at Rs 4-12 lakh; best...
    India

    Cognizant says entry-level annual pay for engineers at Rs 4-12 lakh; best in industry

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Facing social media backlash over the Rs 2.52 lakh annual salary offer for freshers, IT giant Cognizant on Sunday said it offers Rs 4-12 lakh salary to fresh engineering graduates, and the salary being quoted on social media is for non-engineering undergraduate degree holders.

    The firm also faced social media ridicule for doling out annual salary hikes of as low as 1 per cent, but what is being quoted is the lower band of the 1-5 per cent annual increments that the firm has dished out based on individual performance.

    Cognizant annually hires fresh engineers and non-engineering/IT graduates for varied roles.

    With the two recruitments running almost parallel, hiring for three-year non-engineering/information undergraduate degree holders picked up and was widely shared as Cognizant's salary package for freshers. “Our recent job posting for talent from non-engineering backgrounds, with a 3-year undergraduate degree has been grossly misrepresented. This job posting, with compensation of Rs 2.52 lakhs annually, was only for candidates with a 3-year undergraduate degree and not for engineering graduates.

    “Our annual compensation for fresh engineering graduates ranges from Rs 4 lakhs to Rs 12 lakhs annually, depending on the category of hiring, skill set, and advanced industry accredited certifications,” said Surya Gummadi, EVP and President, Cognizant Americas.

    Cognizant hires non-engineering undergraduate degree holders for administrative and other roles and invests substantial time and money in upgrading their skills and IT training, after which they get absorbed in various roles. “The compensation we offer for engineering graduates is highly competitive within the IT services peer group,” he said.

    Cognizant's salary package for engineering graduates matches the best in the industry, and at some levels, it is even higher than peers.

    “We have been recruiting and upskilling freshers from engineering institutions as well as colleges offering degrees in science, arts, and commerce. Today, as AI increasingly powers modern businesses, we are creating new pathways for talent to thrive in 's technology industry,” Gummadi said.

    Gummadi — who joined Cognizant as a fresher two-and-half-decades back and rose through ranks to now head geography, which forms three-fourths of Cognizant's revenues — said the firm has a robust training programme that has benefited freshers across the board.

    “When we hire for entry-level roles, we invest approximately Rs 2 to 3 lakhs per associate in the initial years to train, mentor and upskill in advanced technologies. This is for both engineering and non-engineering associates. Hundreds of our associates, who joined us witha a 3-year undergraduate degree, today hold key positions from manager to assistant vice president across the company,” he said.

    On the annual increments, Cognizant said it works diligently to be competitive in its compensation strategy.

    “The merit increases for this cycle are tied to both individual performance and macro industry dynamics. This year, we are one of the few IT companies in India that have delivered increments and bonuses for employees. This recent pay hike is the 4th that most Cognizant's associates have received in the past 3 years. Moreover, these hikes are just one component of the comprehensive total rewards,” it said.

    Gummadi said Cognizant is a people-first company.

    “India is the heart of Cognizant and its largest talent hub – with over 70 per cent of its over 3,36,000 global workforce – based in major metros and Tier-2 cities, across the country,” he added.

    “To bring our offices closer to where our associates live, we have recently opened new centres in Bhubaneshwar and Indore and expanded operations in Hyderabad. Everything we do hinges on the quality, dedication and scale of our talent.”

    Over the past decades, the firm continued to unlock the full potential of the rich talent pool in India.

    “We continuously invest in training and upskilling our associates in advanced digital technologies, sponsor higher and leadership development programmes with top institutions so that our people are empowered to be at the forefront of innovation, learn the latest technologies, work with global clients and accelerate their career growth,” he noted.

     

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ITI Mutual Fund eyes Rs 1 lakh crore AUM in 5 years
    Next article
    Consumption to revive in coming qtrs, e-commerce to drive growth: Bata MD & CEO
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Consumption to revive in coming qtrs, e-commerce to drive growth: Bata MD & CEO

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi, Aug 18: Terming “sluggish consumption” as...

    ITI Mutual Fund eyes Rs 1 lakh crore AUM in 5 years

    Northlines Northlines -
    KOLKATA: ITI Mutual Fund said that it is at...

    Improving low-cost deposit focus area for bank: Canara Bank MD

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Improving CASA or low-cost deposit mobilisation is...

    TVS Motor Co to expand electric 2W sales in both developing, developed markets: CEO

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company plans to expand...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Consumption to revive in coming qtrs, e-commerce to drive growth: Bata...

    ITI Mutual Fund eyes Rs 1 lakh crore AUM in 5...

    Improving low-cost deposit focus area for bank: Canara Bank MD