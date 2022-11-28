CO IRP 11th inaugurates Police Martyrs Memorial Volleyball tournament

NL Correspodent

Anantnag, Nov 28: To highlight the supreme sacrifice of the Police Martyrs, a “Police Martyrs Memorial Volleyball Tournament”

was today organized by IRP-11th Battalion at DPL Anantnag.

Eight teams including the local sports clubs viz. Harnag Spikers, Spartan Anantnag, Khandipora Anantnag, and one from

District Police Anantnag and rest four from IRP 11th Bn Anantnag are participating in the event.

The sports event was declared open by Sandeep Mehta, SSP Commandant IRP-11th Bn, who was the chief guest on the

occasion.

A galaxy of eminent personalities, including A.R.Ahanger, sports person; Tasadaq (President Press Association Anantnag),

civilians and Police officers/officials including the family members of police martyrs attended the ceremony and witnessed the

matches with great interest. While as, the local sports persons participated with a lot of enthusiasm.

The tournament will be held on knock out basis and the final match will be played on 29, November 2022.

While addressing the gathering, Sandeep Mehta highlighted the sacrifices of the Police Martyrs and paid glowing tributes to

them. He stressed the participants to maintain the physical standards and participate in the event with full zeal on the mantra

“Healthy mind stays in healthy body”.

He also emphasized that health plays an important role in the overall personality of a human being and stressed that parents

should encourage their wards, particularly the youth, to participate in outdoor sports activities so that their energy is channelised

in a positive direction.

While highlighting the overuse of electronic gadgets by the youth, he gave an impromptu slogan “Padhogay-Khelogay

Banogay Nawab, Zyada Mobile Dekhogay to ho Jaogay Kharab”.

Lastly, Commandant IRP-11th Bn. wished all the best to the participants/organizing committee of the tournament and

declared the event open.