CLUJ selects Shooting team

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 12: Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) organised open selection trails for Air Rifle and Air Pistol (Men and Women) events at Mission Olympics Shooting Academy here to raise teams for the upcoming inter-university competition.

The selection process took place under the supervision of Dr. Vinod Bakshi, Director Sports, CLUJ. Also present were Aijaz Malik, PTI Government SPMR College of Commerce and Ramandeep Kralia, PTI GCOE Jammu.

The Team: MEN: 10 meters Air Rifle: Himanshu Gupta, Krish Singh Chouhan and Arun Dev Singh (MAM College), Paras Dalbir Singh (GGM Science College), and Sainath (School of Social Sciences). 10 meters Pistol: Lalit Singh (MAM College). WOMEN: 10 meters Rifle: Aneesha Sharma, Shimani Choudhary and Sumeet Choudhary.