Climber Shivani leaves for Indonesia

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 08: Shivani Charak of J&K, a top ranked sport climber of India, left today for Indonesia to compete in the Olympic Qualifying competition, an Asian Qualifier wherein four Olympic Quota places in Sport Climbing shall be up for grabs for the Paris Olympics-2024. The Asian Qualifier is being held at Indonesia from November nine to November 12. Since Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), the apex body for sport climbing in the country, has not sponsored any climber for the event Shivani has been sponsored by Secure Meters Ltd, Udhaipur. The Association has expressed its gratitude to the sponsor (Secure Meters Ltd). It is pertinent to mention here that Shivani Charak is the first female athlete of J&K to compete in the Asian Games (19th Asian Games, Hangzhou, China) during the last 75 years.