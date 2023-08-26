Cleanliness drive by Jindrah Club at MA stadium

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Aug 26: To involve young skaters in social activity and also to generate awareness among the visiting participating team of a national skating event, Roller Athlete Skating Club Jindrah organised cleanliness drive around skating rink, MA Stadium, here.

The drive was joined by the skating team from Maharashtra under the guidance of Ramneesh Sharma. The members also decided to organise such type of initiatives during other events so as to spread the message of Swach Bharat around sports venues.