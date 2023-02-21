Class-4 employee impersonating as IPS Officer arrested

Jammu Tawi, Feb 20: A fourth class employee of Jammu and Kashmir Irrigation Department impersonating as IPS rank officer has been arrested in a fraud case.

Police on Monday said acting on a complaint lodged by a lady from Punjab that she was duped of Rs 7-8 lakhs, Jammu Police swung into action.

The complainant reported that being an aspirant of IPS probationary examination, she met the accused on social media, police said.

“The accused was impersonating as IPS rank officer and handling a fake account on Facebook in the name of a senior IPS officer of DIG rank posted in Madhya Pradesh,” said the police.

They said in drive against cyber crime, Jammu Police team acted swiftly and arrested the accused identified as Rakesh Kumar of Arnia, tehsil Bishnah, Jammu.

He is a fourth class employee of Jammu and Kashmir Irrigation Department.

“A recovery worth lakhs have also been made from the accused and a case under relevant sections is registered for further action,” said police.

Jammu Police however, have appealed to people to be cautious and stay alert to fraudulent and fake social media accounts.