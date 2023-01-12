Class 12 student develops Mathematical model

Jahangeer Ganaie
Srinagar, Jan 11 (KNO): A mathematics student from
Srinagar has developed a mathematical model that is
going to help students to learn "angles and its
properties" in an easy way.
Aabid Fayaz, resident of HMT Srinagar who is a student
of 12 class in locality has developed the model in almost
two years.
He told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)
that he was very weak in Mathematics and wasn't able
to remember or understand the properties of angles.
“I and my friend Danish decided to find the easiest and
joyful way to remember the properties of angles and
started working on a model when we were in class 10,”
he said.
“After number of failures, I finally was able to develop a
mathematical model which helps us students to learn
the angles and its properties in a very simple and joyful
manner,” Aabid said.
He said they have used 8 IED lights instead of angles
and through WIFI it can be connected to a phone and an
application has been developed as well through which it
can be controlled.
“This whole system functions in offline mode and can be
controlled through buttons and if we press on angle one,
it will show us its opposite angle in a very beautiful way,”
he added.
Aabid said he was supported by parents, teachers and
friends and he is expecting to make some other models
that will help students in learning other branches of the
subject.
Aabid said that the aim behind his model is to attract
students to Maths which they think is a boring subject.
“I have shown this model at different exhibitions and I
was appreciated by officials and by LG Manoj Sinha for
making this model,” he said