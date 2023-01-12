Class 12 student develops Mathematical model

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Jan 11 (KNO): A mathematics student from

Srinagar has developed a mathematical model that is

going to help students to learn "angles and its

properties" in an easy way.

Aabid Fayaz, resident of HMT Srinagar who is a student

of 12 class in locality has developed the model in almost

two years.

He told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

that he was very weak in Mathematics and wasn't able

to remember or understand the properties of angles.

“I and my friend Danish decided to find the easiest and

joyful way to remember the properties of angles and

started working on a model when we were in class 10,”

he said.

“After number of failures, I finally was able to develop a

mathematical model which helps us students to learn

the angles and its properties in a very simple and joyful

manner,” Aabid said.

He said they have used 8 IED lights instead of angles

and through WIFI it can be connected to a phone and an

application has been developed as well through which it

can be controlled.

“This whole system functions in offline mode and can be

controlled through buttons and if we press on angle one,

it will show us its opposite angle in a very beautiful way,”

he added.

Aabid said he was supported by parents, teachers and

friends and he is expecting to make some other models

that will help students in learning other branches of the

subject.

Aabid said that the aim behind his model is to attract

students to Maths which they think is a boring subject.

“I have shown this model at different exhibitions and I

was appreciated by officials and by LG Manoj Sinha for

making this model,” he said