Civilian shot at, injured in Bijbehara

Bijbehara, Feb 24: A civilian was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in Hassanpora area of Bijbehara hamlet in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Friday.

An official told that militants fired upon a civilian in Hassanpora in which he received injuries following which he was shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara for treatment.

The injured civilian has been identified as Asif Ali Ganai, son of late Ali Mohammad Ganai of Hassan Pora Tavela.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

The officials informed that the injured was shifted to 92 base hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

It is worth mentioning here that the injured is the son of slain Head Constable Ali Muhammad Ganai, who was killed last year.