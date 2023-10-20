CIK conducts multiple raids in a terror case



The searches were conducted at five locations in districts of Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the searches were conducted in pursuance to search warrant obtained from Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act Srinagar in case FIR No. 07/2023 U/S 153-A, 505, 506 IPC, 13, 18, 18-B, 39 UAPA registered in Police starion CIK Srinagar.

“During the searches, incriminating material including electronic gadgets and other articles having bearing on the investigation of the case were seized and recovered. Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation, ” an official of the probing agency said.

Officials said the case pertains to a “deep conspiracy” hatched by terrorist organizations with their associates in Kashmir valley with handlers sitting across who are uploading criminal content on different social media platforms which are not only “seditious” in nature but are also spreading anti- India narrative aiming at glorifying or glamorizing terrorists and also inciting and luring gullible youths to take up arms against sovereignty of India by joining terrorist ranks.

“During preliminary investigation( of the case) it revealed that some of these individuals/entities were profiling individuals, especially those who would like to take a different and independent stand against secessionists or terrorists and who are in support of peace, order and a violence free society, as legitimate targets of vilification and violence.

These anti-national elements are also profiling bonafide Government servants working in Kashmir and perpetually keep issuing threats, sometimes open and sometimes veiled to harm their person, reputation or properties in order to prevent them in performing their lawful duties, ” the official said.

During the course of preliminary investigation, it was also revealed that through these Facebook accounts, these associates of terrorist organization(s) are promoting feeling of enmity and disharmony among different religious and regional groups and provoking youth to indulge in large scale violence and disturbance against the peace and tranquility of Kashmir.

The official said searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the valley by identifying such elements who are inimical to the peace and security of the state and are supporting or abetting terrorism by luring gullible youth into the fold of terrorism.