Chinar Corps Commander visits South Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 18 : The General Officer Commanding of Army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Saturday visited the Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles unit in South Kashmir that was involved in an operation that left five Lashkar-e-Taiba militants dead.

The Corps Commander complimented the troops for the operation.

“ChinarCorps Cdr visited 34 RR deployed in the Counter-Terrorism grid in South Kashmir today. He complimented the troops for their meticulous planning & execution of OP SAMNU, #Kulgam on 16-17 Nov where Five terrorists were eliminated & war-like stores recovered, ” Srinagar based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

“Chinar Corps stands by its commitment to keep #Kashmir terror-free.”

A joint team of police, 34 RR, Army's elite 9 Para unit and 18 battalion CRPF shot dead five local militants of LeT in an 20-hour long gun battle in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Friday.

Police said the slain were involved in a number of attacks on minorities including an attack on a Kashmiri Pandit in April last year.