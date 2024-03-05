Search
China raises defence budget 7.2% as it pushes for global heft and regional tensions continue

By: Northlines

Date:

Beijing, Mar 5: China on Tuesday announced a 7.2% increase in its , which is already the 's second-highest behind the United States at 1.6 trillion yuan (USD 222 billion), roughly mirroring the rise of the last year.

Tensions with the US, Taiwan, Japan and neighbours who share claims to the crucial South China Sea are seen as furthering growth in increasingly high-tech military technologies from stealth fighters to aircraft carriers and a growing arsenal of nuclear weapons.

The official budget figure announced Tuesday at the opening session of the rubber-stamp legislature's annual meeting is considered by many foreign experts to be only a fraction of spending by the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, once spending on research and development and foreign weapons purchases are considered.

After BJP picks two candidates, Opposition faces pressure from cadre
