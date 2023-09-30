Chief Secy reviews developmental scenario of Samba

Jammu Tawi, SEP 29: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing developmental projects and flagship initiatives spanning various sectors in district Samba today. The primary focus of the meeting was to assess the progress of various schemes and development projects currently underway in the district.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, SSP Samba Benam Tosh, along with the heads of various divisions and departments operating within the district.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Samba Abhishek Sharma presented a detailed sector-wise overview of the ongoing projects and flagship schemes being managed by various departments in the district. Notable projects, including the construction of the Bus Stand under JMRDA at Vijaypur, the Degree College at Purmandal, and the Nari Niketan building in Samba, were highlighted. Updates on the upgradation of the existing Municipal complex, the construction of a multifunctional complex at Samba bus stand, the construction of Uttarbehni bridge over Dewar, several road projects, and the construction of the OPD block of District Hospital Samba, were also provided.

Chief Secretary also reviewed the status of ongoing projects, programs, flagship schemes, and financial progress for the fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24. A wide array of departments including Horticulture, National Rural Livelihood Mission, National Urban Livelihood Mission, Agriculture, Education, Health, Social Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Jal Shakti, JPDCL, SBM-G, Jal Jeevan Mission, PMGSY, PWD, and languishing projects were discussed in detail.

During the review, it was emphasized on to expedite the works as a top priority. Heads of various departments also provided updates on the current status of their respective schemes.

Several directives were issued during the meeting, including a strong focus on achieving zero unemployment in the district by the Labour and Employment department. The Education department was tasked with ensuring an adequate number of teachers in each panchayat and 100% functional female toilet facilities in schools.

The review also encompassed the Nasha Mukt Abhyan (drug-free campaign), with a directive to ensure a drug-free Samba district.

While reviewing the Jal Shakti Department, Chief Secretary asked the department to complete all works within stipulated timelines without exception.

Regarding NRLM, Chief Secretary called for improving the average income of Self-Help Group (SHG) members by providing them the necessary handholding in terms of marketing, branding and value addition of their products.

While taking the review of Industries and Commerce department, Chief Secretary took note of the non-functional industrial units and impressed upon the district administration to look into the possible reasons so that these are made functional forthwith. He observed that the district has a great potential in terms of industrial development and if its potential is tapped optimally Samba is poised to be the developed industrial district of the UT.

As part of this comprehensive review, Dr. Mehta also e-inaugurated several projects, including the material recovery facility & compost pit shed in the Municipal Committee Bari-Brahmana, the improvement of WSS BHALOORA under JJM in Block Rajpura and the improvement of WSS Rai Patti under JJM in Block Ghagwal.