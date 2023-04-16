Chief Justice Lays Foundation Stone For Munsiff Court Complex, Majalta

UDHAMPUR, Apr 16: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, today laid foundation stone for new Court Complex building and residential quarters at Majalta. Dr Vijay Lakshmi Brara, wife of Chief Justice; Justice Sindhu Sharma, Judge High Court of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh and Administrative Judge, Udhampur; Registrar General High Court of J&K, Shahzad Azeem; Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, M K Sharma; Registrar Vigilance High Court of J&K, Y P Bourney; Secretary High court Legal Services Prem Sagar; Joint Registrar Protocol, Parveen Pandoh; Principal District & Session Judge Udhampur, Haq Nawaz Zargar; Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna; Additional District Development Commissioner, Ghan Sham Singh; Additional Session Judge, Udhampur, Dinesh Gupta; CJM Udhampur, Manoj Parihar; Judicial Officers of subordinate courts, President Bar Association Udhampur and Majalta, PRIs of Majalta and other district officers were present on the occasion. Chief Justice and other dignitaries planted tree saplings in the premises of the court complex. During his address, Chief Justice complimented the people and all stakeholders for foundation stone laying ceremony of the Munsiff Court, Complex Majalta and shared his experience of visiting various Courts in UT of J&K . He expressed hope that the upcoming court complex will not only improve the standard of Justice delivery system but would also enable the justice seekers to seek justice and cherish the same. He added it will also help the bar to do their job properly. Chief Justice acknowledged and lauded the services of three land owners of Majalta who had donated land free of cost for construction of the court complex. He also appreciated the efforts of district administration and other stakeholders with regard to identification of land for the construction of Munsiff Court.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, in her address, appreciated the efforts of Chief Justice with regard to steps being taken up under his guidance towards development and streamlining of justice delivery system in the region. She said that proper infrastructure is important for Justice delivery system.

Principal and District Session Judge, Udhampur, delivered the welcome address. He informed that the proposed construction would have all required infrastructure for the court to function and will be raised with an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore on a land of 10.10 kanal. Additional Session Judge Udhampur, presenting vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to Chief Justice, Judges and all the concerned departments and stakeholders for attending the foundation laying ceremony.