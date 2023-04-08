Chief Horticulture Officer Jammu among 2 held in 10 lakh bribery case

JAMMU: Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu and a Private Person (middleman) in a bribery of Rs.10 lakh. A case was registered on complaint against the accused & others on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs.10 lakh for Complainant's posting and to resolve his departmental issues including promotion. CBI laid a trap and caught the said Chief Horticulture Officer red handed while demanding & accepting bribe of Rs.10 lakh from the Complainant. The said private person( middleman) was also caught. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused and also at the premises of Special Secretary(Horticulture). During the searches, cash of Rs.3.5 lakh(approx)and other documents including movable / immovable property were recovered. The accused will be produced today before the Competent Court at Jammu.