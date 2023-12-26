Cheat arrested for extorting money from people

Srinagar, Dec 25: Police on Monday arrested a person in Anantnag district on the charges of cheating and extorting money.

The culprit has been identified by police as Saqib Bashir Ganai, a resident of Rak Moman Bijbehara in Anantnag district, has been arrested, Police said in a statement.

“Taking cognisance of social media reports and on the basis of complaint received that an individual identified as Saqib Bashir Ganai has been cheating and intimidating people in order to illegally extort money from them, legal action has been initiated against the said person”, it said.

A case vide FIR No. 294/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bijbehera.

Police urged the citizens to exercise appropriate caution while using internet and social media apps and in case of any grievance, they should approach Police directly for appropriate legal action rather than taking recourse to social media.