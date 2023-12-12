Charge sheet against JeM module, including Pak handler, in NIA Court

Srinagar, Dec 11: J&K Police's Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Monday produced a charge sheet against a Jaish-e-Mohammad module including a Pakistani handler.

The charge sheet was presented a against a Pak JeM handler Abdul Rehman known with several aliases and a resident of village Momin Zafarwal, Narowal, Pakistan, alongwith his three associates in Kashmir Junaid-ul-Islam of Sail Awantipora Pulwama, Sheikh Najmu Saqib of Ganastan Sumbal Bandipora and Waseem Ferooz Sheikh of Karimaabad Pulwama and two juveniles before the Court of Special judge Designated under NIA at Srinagar.

Police said a case under section s 153-A, 505,121 & 120-B IPC r/w 13 & 39 UA(P) Act was registered this year in Police station CIK Srinagar. The case was lodged following a credible input about Rehman in connivance with Kashmir based associates was trying to carry out terror acts with a purpose of causing disturbance to the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the UT of J&K with an ulterior motive of challenging the sovereignty and integrity of Union of India.

“For carrying out his nefarious designs, the terrorist handler with active support of his Kashmir based associates were reported using covert communication applications to evade detection and ensure the secrecy and anonymity of their activities,” a police spokesman said.

In this connection, investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination.

Police said the investigation conducted revealed that the Pakistani terrorist handler at the behest of ISI had created a module of OGWs and passing on directions to them via different covert encrypted messaging applications for luring youths to take up the arms against the sovereignty of India.

“The accused were primarily switching to encrypted internet messaging platforms and other social media applications to stay in touch with each other, receive instructions from handlers across the border and the same was aimed at to radicalize and lure innocent youths towards terrorism, use them as couriers of arms/ammunition and psychotropic substances and recruit more and more youth in terrorist ranks, carry out terrorist acts in the length and breadth of valley with an end objective to disturb the peace. This all is done by misusing social media while maintaining secrecy with anonymity,” the spokesman said.

He added that the handler sitting in Pakistan with other accused persons were continuously attempting to create new terror modules.

During the course of investigation, it was found that a number of youths after reading and observing the seditious material sent to them by the handlers did not show their interest to work as OGWs.

“It was also found that youths are incited/lured with the idea to earn paradise after martyrdom, besides money and glamour in this world and as such, an appeal is made to youths of Kashmir valley particularly their parents to keep a close watch upon their wards and youth should also remain cautious not to fall in the trap of such incitements,” he said.

After the case was thoroughly investigated and prima-facie, the case has been proved against four accused persons against whom proceedings under section 299 of Cr. PC have been initiated, the spokesman added.