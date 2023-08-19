Charge Sheet against fake ‘Dy Secy’ for arranging PO’s Job in JK Bank for 6 Lakh

Jammu Tawi, Aug 18: The Economic Offences Wing of Jammu Crime Branch on Friday charge-sheeted a man after allegations of cheating and duping the unemployed youth of their hard earned money on the pretext of arranging a job as Probationary Officer in J&K Bank were substantiated during the course of Investigation conducted.

As per the official communiqué, the fraudster namely Ashiq Hussain of village Barthi Tehsil Gandoh, District Doda lured the complainant Raghubir Singh Chib of village Netar Kothen, Jammu district among other unemployed youth by impersonating as Deputy Secretary in the Civil Secretariat, who actually happens to be a class-IV employee in PDD Special Division, Gandoh.

The communiqué added that a complaint received through the Lt. Governor's Grievance Cell, wherein complainant alleged that he was cheated and defrauded by the accused who induced him on the pretext of arranging job of Probationary Officer in the J&K Bank in lieu of Rs Six Lakhs.

On this, criminal proceedings were initiated against the accused with the approval of Crime Headquarters in the form of preliminary verification.

During the probe, he added that the allegations were prima facie substantiated and the instant case was registered under the relevant sections of law for in-depth investigation.

During the course of investigation, documentary and oral evidence was collected, besides circumstantial evidence enumerated and the offences under relevant sections have been established.