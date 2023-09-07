Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

New Delhi, Sep 7 : Coming down heavily on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark equating ‘Sanatan Dharma’ with “mosquitoes, dengue and malaria”, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said the chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma.

The Union Minister took a dig at Udhayanidhi and those who supported his “Sanatan Dharma” remark at the Janmashtami celebration in Delhi’s Dwarka.

“Our voices must reach those people who challenged ‘Sanatan Dharma’. Till devotees are alive, no one can challenge our ‘dharma’ and faith,” she said.

On Wednesday, PM Modi in his meeting with cabinet ministers raised the issue. According to sources, the Prime Minister said that ministers should give a befitting reply to the Sanatan Dharma debate and use facts to counter the opposition.