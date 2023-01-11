Chandro Tai, The Ace Shooter Is The Inspiration Of Young Women In Johri Village

BY HARIHAR SWARUP
Sharp shooter, Chandro Tai, is now 80 but never misses her target. Every morning after finishing her daily chores, she
goes to the shooting range close to her house to practice air pistol shooting, something she has been doing for almost
60 years. Even in the scorching summer, when temperature hits 45 degree Celsius, Chandro can be found practicing
for her skills in the shooting range. She has participated in many national and international competitions and won many
medals.
However, being not literate, she does not exactly know the names of championships she had taken part and the countries
she has visited. The only she remembers are Singapore and Malaysia. Chandro hails from Johri, a village located about 500
miles from Lucknow. And, she is not alone. There are many others, especially women who are active practitioners of shooting
in Johri.
But for its shooters and shooting range, Johri is just like any other Indian village. Good roads are absent, water
shortage in common and power supply erratic. Its population of 7,000 is a mix of Jats, Pathans and Dalits. While a
majority of inhabitants are farmers, the young generation is increasingly turning to other profession like real estate
development, teaching and business.
Johri became famous for its shooters after setting up of a shooting range in 1989 by Rajpal Singh, an honorary shooting
coach of the Sports Authority of India. A native of Johri, Rajpal was inspired after watching the shooting competition in the 1982
Asian Games in Delhi. He realized that with Baghpat’s penchant for guns, the region has the potential for producing good
marksmen, if proper training is provided.
Though money was hard to come, Rajpal opened a shooting range at the sprawling 100-year-old house. The shooting range
today has an area of 4,000 sq. ft, where six people can be trained at a time. As there are no fix timings, people can come and
practice according to their convenience.
Most of the children who are trained here are from poor families but they are always ready to give their best, according to the
coaches. More than 1,000 people—a majority of them women- have received training here. “We give training air pistol, air rifle
shooting and it is true. People can bring their own guns and practice The training is given in pistol and air rifle shooting free.
People can bring their own rifle and practice”.
The shooting range has changed lives of many youth. Rubi Tomar of the Punjab Police, Sema Tomar and Varsha
Tomar, who are in the army and Shefali Tomar, who is at the University of Chandigarh, are some of the successful
products from Johri shooting range . Rajiv Jatav, son of a brick-klin worker, has found job in the Central Reserve Police
Force.
But when it began 24 years ago, things were not so easy for Singh and his supporters. Many people thought that the youth
would become dacoits if they mastered shooting. The patriarchal culture prevailing in the region too played its part as men
opposed women handling guns.
Chandro Tai says “I used to wait till everyone in my house was asleep. Only then would I go to the range”. But things have
changed now with people realizing the benefit of shooting learning.
Johri, however, has a long way to go. Facilities are limited and financial support for students is far from adequate. Those
children who excel are adopted by the Sports Authority and given monthly scholarship of Rs. 600 per month and are supported
till they are 18, said caretaker of the shooting range.
Another shooting range is coming up in Johri, which will focus on imparting training in 50-meter event, but the lack of
financial supporting is affecting its progress. An air pistol costs Rs. 65,000 and a box of pellets costs more than Rs. 4000, which
budding shooters can hardly afford. Johri certainly needs support from the rest of the country.
Rahul Gandhi and Jayant Chaudhury, son of Union Minister, Ajit Singh, have also helped the shooting enthusiasts.
(IPA Service)