Champion Club makes it 2-1 win in Hockey

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 24: Champion Club made it a 2-1 win against Bandurakh Hockey Club in the ongoing 6th Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur

Memorial Hockey Tournament, organised by Kashmir Sikh Sangat under the aegis of Hockey J&K at K K Hakhu Stadium, here today.

The Champion Club won in the penalty shootouts only after the match ended in a draw in the stipulated time.

In other scheduled match of the event, K K Hakhu Club suffered a humiliating 0-10 defeat in the hands of Dashmesh Club.

In today’s match, Ranbir Singh Bali, Director Finance was the chief guest, who interacted with the teams. Among others present

were Rajinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Sewa Singh and Supinder Deep Singh Bakshi.

Today’s matches officiated by the technical penal including Jagjeet Singh, Iqbal Singh, Joginder Singh, Tejinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh

and Hardeep Singh.