Chamber calls for Jammu shutdown on Aug 26

Jammu Tawi, Aug 24: The Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu on Thursday gave a one-day call for Jammu shutdown against smart meters installation and continuation of Sarore Toll Post on Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“During a meeting with various market and trade associations, we have announced one day Jammu Bandh on Saturday (August 26),” the CCI president Arun Gupta here told reporters.

He said that during the meeting the issues regarding Installation of Smart Meters by PDD and subsequently switching over to pre-paid system of billing and Toll Plaza at Sarore were discussed.

Gupta said that the members were apprised that the issues were already taken up with the concerned authorities.

“We voiced that installation of smart meters should be stopped immediately as the digital meters were functioning properly and smoothly,” he said adding that regarding the toll plaza the issue is highlighted and till the damaged bridge of Taranah Nallah on National Highway is completely restored and the damaged roads are repaired and made fully operational, the toll tax collection be kept in abeyance.

“We had also requested the Lieutenant Governor to give appointment to discuss these issues,” he added and said that the members expressed their anger over the installation of Smart Meters and functioning at Toll Plaza at Sarore and were of the opinion that ‘Jammu Bandh' is the only solution to get the demands issues resolved.

The members with one voice extended full support to Jammu Bandh, he added.