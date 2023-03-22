Chaitra Navratri: Shrines across Jammu ready to welcome pilgrims

‘Elaborate security arrangements put in place’

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Mar 21: Temples and shrines across Jammu artistically decorated to welcome devotees for ensuing Chaitra Navratri commencing from Wednesday.

Special and varied multi-hued flowers used to decorate, the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, which is set to host pilgrims during the ensuing nine-day Navratras.

Similar arrangements were done at Bawe Wali Mata temple for auspicious days of Navratras.

Special arrangements were also put in place for some special rituals but the rush of devotees was much less than expected.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements being put in place for pilgrims on the track and other locations which include round-the-clock water and power supply along the track leading to the shrine, sanitation, medicare and availability of special “fast-related” food at the catering outlets of the Shrine Board.

To facilitate the smooth pilgrimage of Divyang pilgrims, SMVDSB decided to provide priority darshans, free pony and battery car service to Divyang pilgrims from this Navtratri.

Arrangements have also been made for a ‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ at the shrine for peace, prosperity and good health of mankind.

The ‘Yagya’ will be telecast live from 11.30 AM to 12:30 PM every day during Navratra.

The CEO appealed to the pilgrims that all the pilgrim-centric facilities including helicopter tickets, battery car, accommodation, Aarti Darshan, Havan and donation can be booked online through the Official Website of Shrine Board: www.maavaishnodevi.org and Mata Vaishno Devi App, only.

“The Board has not authorized any agent, agency or person to use the Shrine Board’s name to sell or undertake online bookings for any services which are being provided by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board,” he added.

Security review and Yatra management arrangement in-coordination with security agencies already put in place for hassle free pilgrimage including issuance and verification of RFID cards, effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area, separation of entry, exit routes at Bhawan and all time surveillance through dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras.

Earlier, before Navratra, the Chairman, LG Manoj Sinha dedicated a five-storey Durga Bhawan to the pilgrims on March 18.

The building has provision to accommodate 3000 pilgrims on a daily basis, bound to give a new shape and structure to the comforts and convenience of the pilgrims visiting the Holy Shrine.