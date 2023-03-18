Chaitra Navratri 2023 | LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates 5-Storey Durga Bhawan At Mata Vaishno Devi

JAMMU, Mar 18: Ahead of Chaitra Navratri 2023, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated a 5-storey Durga Bhawan at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra ahead of Chaitra Navratri 2023. Talking to the media, he said, “This will be very beneficial for the devotees visiting Vaishno Devi.” The facilities will be increased at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and new Durga Bhawan in the coming days, said Manoj Sinha. With the blessings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, dedicated the newly constructed Durga Bhawan to the devotees. The Bhawan has the capacity to accommodate 3000 pilgrims per day and it will provide ease and comfort to the seekers beside, ensuring effective crowd management, tweets Office of LG J&K.